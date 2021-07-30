Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Posts Earnings Results

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,216. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.