Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 1,704,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,780. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

