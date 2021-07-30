Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.
NYSE:TAP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 1,704,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,780. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
