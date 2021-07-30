Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.890-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.59. 231,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,329. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Getty Realty Company Profile

