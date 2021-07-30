Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

ARES traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $71.61. 801,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.89. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

