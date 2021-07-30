Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in July

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,694. Enova Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Enova Systems
