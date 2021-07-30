Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in July

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,694. Enova Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

