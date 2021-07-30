Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Decreases By 69.0%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

