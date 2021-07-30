Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 67.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 24,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.