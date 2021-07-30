-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). New Relic reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 292,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

