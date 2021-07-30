Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RESI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,252. Residential Secure Income has a one year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.88 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.

In other news, insider Robert Whiteman acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £31,800 ($41,546.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Residential Secure Income from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

