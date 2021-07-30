Spectris plc Announces Dividend of GBX 23 (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SXS traded up GBX 15.51 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,560.51 ($46.52). The company had a trading volume of 332,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,659.58. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,586 ($46.85). The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

