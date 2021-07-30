AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 64.80

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AZN traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 8,268 ($108.02). 2,114,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,658. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.41. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,359.78.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

