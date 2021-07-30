Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Yamana Gold stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 320 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.27.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.