NatWest Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NWG stock traded down GBX 3.84 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201.06 ($2.63). 16,387,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,647,418. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have bought a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last three months.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

