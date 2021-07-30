Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,977. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

