State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,542 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

MMM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.39. 52,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,220. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

