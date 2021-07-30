Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LABP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,782. The firm has a market cap of $440.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LABP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.