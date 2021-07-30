Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.70. 1,693,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,005,625. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $256.55 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

