Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%.

NYSE MO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.04. 7,101,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

