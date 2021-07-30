JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $$12.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

