Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report sales of $320.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $325.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 351,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $42,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

