bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.59. 819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of -0.21. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

