Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Short Interest Down 36.9% in July

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,579. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $46,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 145.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

