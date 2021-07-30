Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $62.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.61 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

