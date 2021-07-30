BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 22,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a P/E ratio of 210.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGSF. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in BGSF by 18.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.