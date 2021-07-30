Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS and its Q3 guidance to at least $0.50 EPS.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

