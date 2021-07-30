Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

