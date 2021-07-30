Rivetz Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $227,038.51 and $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

