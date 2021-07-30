Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.80. 560,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,616. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.