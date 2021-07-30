Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

DSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 554,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

