Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of NWL traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

