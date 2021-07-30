$0.65 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,526. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.