USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

USAK stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 107,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

