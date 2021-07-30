Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$ EPS.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 265,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

