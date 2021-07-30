Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFRY. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

