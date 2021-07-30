Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PTBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.50.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, lot, unsecured home improvement and personal, and retail equipment loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit cards.

