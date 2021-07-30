Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:PTBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.50.
About Potomac Bancshares
