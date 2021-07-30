Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.40

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

