Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Rockshield Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 41,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44. Rockshield Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Rockshield Capital
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.