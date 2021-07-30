Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Rockshield Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 41,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44. Rockshield Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

