Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.44

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 168511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

