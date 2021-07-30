State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

