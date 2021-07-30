Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 23,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

