Apella Capital LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.