iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after purchasing an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $281.03. 49,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,093. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.33 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

