International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $103.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,182. The company has a market cap of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

