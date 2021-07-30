$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.13 million to $10.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. 299,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,473. The company has a market cap of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

