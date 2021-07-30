-$2.00 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report ($2.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the lowest is ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 228.9% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $24.03. 16,339,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,153,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

