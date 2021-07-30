Hikari Power Ltd Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.34. 229,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

