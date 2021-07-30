Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.25 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

ADS stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,525. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

