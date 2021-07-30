Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.25 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%.
ADS stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,525. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.
