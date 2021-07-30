AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%.

ATR traded down $10.13 on Friday, reaching $128.92. 842,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.