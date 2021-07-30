$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $128.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $524.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $543.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.90 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NWBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 573,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

