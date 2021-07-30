Short Interest in Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Rises By 63.6%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCCMF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,062. Nippon Dragon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Nippon Dragon Resources alerts:

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.